National Peacekeepers’ Day marked in Esquimalt with ceremony, flyover

Day memorializes those who have died supporting missions around the world

Various events in Esquimalt on Tuesday will commemorate the service and sacrifice of those who dedicated themselves to peacekeeping efforts around the globe.

A parade and helicopter flyover will mark National Peacekeepers’ Day on Tuesday. The day memorializes individuals and others who have died while supporting United Nations or other peacekeeping operations around the world.

Parade participants will march from the Tudor House Liquor Store, at Admirals and Esquimalt roads, to Memorial Park around 7 p.m. A ceremony will then be held at the park’s cenotaph around 7:30 p.m.

A Royal Canadian Air Force CH-148 Cyclone helicopter will conduct a flyby over the park area and Esquimalt as part of the ceremony.

