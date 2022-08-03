A Royal Canadian Air Force CH-148 Cyclone helicopter will fly over Esquimalt as part of the National Peacekeeper’s Day ceremonies at Memorial Park on Aug. 9. (Black Press Media file photo)

National Peacekeeper’s Day parade, memorial ceremony happen in Esquimalt Aug. 9

Sections of Admirals and Esquimalt roads will be closed from 7 to 8:25 p.m.

The 48th anniversary of the shooting down of a United Nations aircraft and the resulting death of nine Canadian Armed Forces members will be marked Aug. 9 in Esquimalt with a parade and ceremony in Memorial Park.

National Peacekeepers Day memorializes those individuals and others who have died while supporting UN or other peacekeeping operations around the world.

Parade participants will march from the Tudor House Liquor Store at Admirals and Esquimalt roads to Memorial Park across from the municipal hall, starting just after 7 p.m., with the ceremony getting underway at about 7:30.

As part of the ceremony, a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter CH-148 Cyclone from 443 Squadron will conduct a flyby over the park area and Esquimalt.

Road closures will be in effect to accommodate the event. From 7 to roughly 8:25 p.m., Admirals Road will be closed between Lyall Street and Esquimalt Road, and Esquimalt Road will be closed from Admirals to Fraser Street.

