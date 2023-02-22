Nearly 2,000 households in Saanich and Oak Bay lose power as wind continues in Greater Victoria. (BC Hydro)

Nearly 2,000 households in Saanich and Oak Bay lose power as wind continues in Greater Victoria. (BC Hydro)

Nearly 2,000 without power in Saanich, Oak Bay, Langford amid high wind, low temps

Snow remains in the forecast for Greater Victoria with potential for 5 to 10 cm

About 2,000 residents were without power Wednesday morning as winter winds continue and temperatures are set to drop.

The power went out for about 1,500 Oak Bay residents along Beach Drive and Newport Avenue around 5 a.m. About 400 households in the 10 Mile Point area of Saanich lost power shortly before 6 a.m. with crews on scene. Both outages are dubbed “under investigation” by the utility company, but winds continue to blow across the region.

A small area of Langford also lost power, with five households in the 300-block of Atkins Avenue down shortly before 7 a.m. that outage is attributed to the wind storm.

READ ALSO: B.C. loses appeal of court ruling against sheltering in Beacon Hill Park in Victoria

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement issued Wednesday (Feb. 22) warns of wind, snow and cold temperatures across Greater Victoria. Periods of snow are expected with potential for five to 10 centimetres before snow eases overnight.

Winds gusting to 70 km/h over Greater Victoria and Southern Gulf Islands are expected through Thursday morning. Temperatures are expected to dip as low as -5 C Thursday night with wind chill values expected around -10 C.

Wind and snow are predicted for the east and inland of Vancouver Island as far north as Fanny Bay.

Do you have a weather story or images to share? Email newsroom@saanichnews.com.

@van_reeuwyk
christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsWeather

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: B.C’s Riversong Guitars awarded North America’s acoustic guitar of the year
Next story
Harrison councillors pass no-confidence vote against mayor, alleging ‘illegal’ meetings

Just Posted

Nearly 2,000 households in Saanich and Oak Bay lose power as wind continues in Greater Victoria. (BC Hydro)
Nearly 2,000 without power in Saanich, Oak Bay, Langford amid high wind, low temps

Carol Todd with her daughter Amanda Todd. (Submitted to Black Press Media)
‘Today’s parents didn’t have to deal with the internet’: Conversations on cyberbullying needed at home

Marie Powell picks up some jerky for her son from Jonathan Bull’s stand on Station Avenue. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Ramsay, rent hikes and sausage rolls: British butcher’s journey to Langford’s Station Avenue

The Island Rail Corridor has been left to deteriorate since passenger service ended in 2011. (Black Press Media file photo)
Regional districts call on feds to fund Vancouver Island rail revival