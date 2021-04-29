New day surgery unit opens at Saanich Peninsula Hospital

Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation president Karen Morgan and Troy Courville, clinical coordinator of surgical services and endoscopy, celebrate the opening of the day surgery unit at Saanich Peninsula Hospital. (Photo courtesy of Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation)

Peninsula residents have improved access to day surgery thanks to donations from the community.

A new and expanded day surgery unit opened its doors in the Saanich Peninsula Hospital in April, greeted with a blessing from local First Nations elders May Sam, Patti Underwood and Barb Henry.

Shelley Mann, chair of the Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation, said the project, five years in the making, wouldn’t have been possible without the support of a dedicated group of donors.

ALSO READ: Hospital foundation president praises generosity of Peninsula residents

“These friends and neighbours of ours on the Saanich Peninsula contributed the entire cost of the project, $3.5 million. We are so grateful to them for helping our hospital continue to meet the needs of our growing and changing community,” said Mann.

Island Health board chair Leah Hollins said the expanded unit will increase access to medical daycare and support the delivery of surgeries “for people accessing care close to home in what is truly a community hospital.”

Jessica Johnson, director for Saanich Peninsula and the Gulf Islands, said as surgical techniques advance, more and more surgeries can be performed as day surgery.

“This modernization will further improve access for patients requiring medical, surgical and endoscopic care, and by consolidating activity in one part of the hospital, we will be able to increase our efficiency,” said Johnson.

ALSO READ: Indigenous ceremony marks renaming of Saanich Peninsula Hospital

The community is welcome to take a virtual tour of the new unit through the Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation website at sphf.ca.

Since its formation, the foundation has raised $65 million for equipment, facilities and programs both at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital and in the community.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.