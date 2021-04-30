A new COVID-19 case has been reported at Colquitz Middle School with a potential exposure date of April 26. A separate case at Colquitz lists April 19 as an exposure date as well. (Google Streetview/Screenshot)

New exposure reported at Colquitz Middle School in Saanich

Potential COVID-19 exposure occurred April 26

A new case of COVID-19 has been reported at Colquitz Middle School in Saanich.

Students and staff who were in the building on April 26 may have been exposed to the virus, according to Island Health. Colquitz also reported a separate case earlier in the month with a potential exposure date of April 19.

Island Health classifies an “exposure” as an incident when one student or staff member with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 attended the campus while infectious. The health authority is conducting contact tracing and only those who are notified will be required to self-isolate.

Everyone is asked to continue to self-monitor for symptoms and stay home from school if any appear. Those symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and muscle aches.

There are 13 Greater Victoria schools on the exposures list as of April 30. Schools are removed from the list 14 days after their last exposure date.

A full list of current and archived school exposures can be found at islandhealth.ca.

CoronavirusSaanich

