New fire chief assumes post in Central Saanich

Kenn Mount arrives in Central Saanich after four years as fire chief in Sooke

Kenn Mount, who served as fire chief in Sooke, has officially taken over as the new fire chief of Central Saanich. (District of Central Saanich/Submitted)

Kenn Mount has officially taken over as Central Saanich’s new fire chief.

The municipality had announced Mount as its new chief in July following the retirement of Chris Vrabel in the spring.

Mount arrives from Sooke, where he served as chief for four years. Mount has also served as a training officer and regional chief throughout his career of more than 16 years.

Mount told Black Press in an earlier interview that he will use the early phase of his tenure to establish relationships and clear communication between all levels of the department, from firefighters to mayor and council.

“It’s about working as a team and understanding that everyone is in it together,” he said.

Mount also told Black Press that he will use his background as a ski professional and athlete in running the department.

“It’s about having that focus, drive and determination,” he said. “I treat my firefighters as occupational athletes.”

