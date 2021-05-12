New flight exposure reported between Calgary and Victoria

Passengers onboard WestJet flight 3116 from Victoria to Calgary May 5 may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Another flight between Victoria and Calgary has been added to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s (BCCDC) COVID-19 exposures list.

Passengers onboard WestJet flight 3116 May 5 may have been exposed to the virus. No rows have been specified and all passengers are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, the loss of sense of smell or appetite, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches, diarrhea, and nausea or vomiting.

Earlier in May, a different flight between Calgary and Victoria also reported an exposure. Passengers in rows one to seven onboard WestJet flight 3295 May 2 were the most at risk.

In April, BCCDC recorded a record 16 flight exposures through Victoria. Prior to that, November and January held the record number with eight each.

