New housing development for Sooke moves closer to fruition as council approves variance

The proposed “cluster dwelling” for Townsend Road. (Courtesy District of Sooke)

One-storey cluster dwelling includes seven units, each with two bedrooms and two bathrooms

A developer’s plan to build seven multi-family rental units in the downtown core has moved forward after Sooke council approved a requested variance.

The one-storey cluster dwelling development at 2063 Townsend Rd. will include seven units, each approximately 694 square feet, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Corrugated metal siding and wood posts will line each entryway with the earthy colours of red rock fibre cement siding and Boothbay blue cedar mill siding. There will be additional landscaping with a green screen along Townsend Road.

With no stairs leading to or within the units, the new building supports accessible, barrier-free living.

According to Sooke’s director of planning Matthew Pawlow, developer JP Creations has applied a “low carbon resilience lens to the development” that includes solar-ready units and green roofs on each unit’s entrance. Fifteen trees will also be planted.

Among the 11 parking spaces in the development, six are electric vehicle stalls, equating to 1.5 parking spaces per unit.

The development falls in line with official community plan requirements and zoning, Pawlow said.

Sooke council approved a permit to reduce the northern lot line setback to zero metres from 4.5 metres along Townsend Road.

Mayor Maja Tait, who voted in favour of the variance, said the development would be attractive to anyone with mobility issues.

“It’s a nice little development,” said Coun. Dana Lajeunesse, who added he was “not thrilled” with the location in the middle of town.

