The new Children’s Development Centre on Cordova Bay Road will provide specialized education and support for students in kindergarten to Grade 8. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

The new Children’s Development Centre on Cordova Bay Road will provide specialized education and support for students in kindergarten to Grade 8. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

New Saanich Children’s Development Centre safer, equipped with mental health supports

Children to receive education, support in a seismically safe and modern building

The Saanich School District is excited to be able to swing open the doors of the new Children’s Development Centre just in time for the first day of school.

The centre, located in a seismically safe building on Cordova Bay Road, offers specialized education and support for students from kindergarten to Grade 5, and through the alternate learning program for middle school students in Grade 6 to 8.

The B.C. government provided $3.7 million for the replacement of the 53-year-old centre, while the Saanich School District contributed $500,000.

Students who need these services will be able to return to their community school with the tools they need to succeed, said Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside in a release.

The programs offered encourage social and emotional learning, literacy, and numeracy.

ALSO READ: Saanich council receiving lifesaving training on Overdose Awareness Day

Mental health supports for children and families in the community are also available, including early years programming, fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, and more.

The programs are offered by Beacon Community Services at the centre and will be primarily funded by the Ministry of Children and Family Development.

In the past four years, the province has approved more than $1.2 billion in seismic upgrades or replacements at 58 schools, allowing more than 31,400 students to be better protected at school during an earthquake.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

backtoschoolDistrict of Saanich

Previous story
New site sought for 46 cabins for homeless in Cowichan

Just Posted

The new Children’s Development Centre on Cordova Bay Road will provide specialized education and support for students in kindergarten to Grade 8. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
New Saanich Children’s Development Centre safer, equipped with mental health supports

The BC Legislature will be lit in pink on Thursday evening in support of healthcare workers, some of whom faced the wrath of vaccine protesters Wednesday. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. legislature to be lit in pink Thursday to support health-care workers

Liberal Sherri Moore-Arbour (from left, top to bottom), incumbent Green Elizabeth May, New Democrat Sabina Singh and Conservative David Busch participated in the MicCHEK podcast hosted by Rob Shaw and Joe Perkins (top right) on Monday morning. (Screenshot)
Saanich Gulf-Islands candidates clash on environment, agree on high ferry, housing costs

A mini pinscher. Victoria Animal Control Services responded to a call after a seventh naloxone resuscitation was provided for one dog at Portland Housing Society. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria considers seizing pets that have ingested narcotics