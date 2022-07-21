The Capital Regional District says there are no health risks after some Colwood residents took to social media with reports of yellowed tap water. (Black Press Media file photo)

No health risk posed by discoloured water in parts of Colwood: CRD

Residents took to social media Wednesday after some noticed their tap water was yellow

The Capital Regional District says there are no health concerns after some Colwood residents took to social media Wednesday (July 20) with reports that their tap water was coming out discoloured.

Social media posts showed photos of water in clear containers with a yellow tinge to it, with several comments chiming in to say they were noticing it too.

In an email to Black Press Media, the CRD said they were not aware of any work in the area or what may have caused the issue in certain Colwood neighbourhoods, but there were no health risks.

Residents experiencing discoloured water from their taps are asked to flush water through the bath for five minutes or so to clear the discoloured water from their plumbing.

