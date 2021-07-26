No serious injuries reported after floatplane flips during Tofino takeoff

Four passengers and pilot all walk away from incident under their own power

A float plane flipped over in the Tofino Harbour on Monday morning. The plane’s four passengers and pilot escaped the incident without serious injuries. (Submitted photo)

No serious injuries were reported after a floatplane flipped over while attempting to take off from the Tofino harbour on Monday.

“There were four passengers and a pilot that all walked away with only very minor injuries,” Tofino’s fire chief and manager of protective services Brent Baker told the Westerly News. “Everybody walked off under their own power.”

Baker said the incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. and Canadian Coast Guard personnel as well as members of the local marine industry were able to respond to the scene quickly.

The plane is registered to Atleo River Air Service Ltd.

