The Oak Bay municipal hall refurbishing project came in $86,600 under budget, according to a third quarter budget report. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Oak Bay municipal hall refurbishing project came in $86,600 under budget, according to a third quarter budget report. (Black Press Media file photo)

Oak Bay forecast a $2.2M operating budget surplus

Multiple projects come in under budget, $2M remains in pandemic grants for 2022

Oak Bay expects to finish the year within its spending limits, according to a third quarter budget report before council Monday.

The forecast presented Oct. 25 shows a $2.2-million operating budget surplus with all major capital projects and programs expected within budget.

Some projects have already come in under budget, such as the development tracker at (by $25,000), fire department emergency generator ($38,000); municipal hall refurbishing ($86,600); public works vehicle replacement ($80,000) and the transformer replacement at Oak Bay Recreation Centre ($60,000).

The district also has surplus COVID-19 restart grant funds, leaving roughly $2 million available for 2022. When asked by Coun. Hazel Braithwaite, staff noted there was a significant list of ways to use the funds.

Among the options were as capital expenditures to make a business pandemic proof; to support operating revenue decreases for next year in the parks and recreation budget, with revenues remaining below pre-pandemic levels, and to allocate funds to expenditures that have already occurred.

“Would widening a sidewalk because of COVID qualify?” Coun. Hazel Braithwaite asked, to a host of chuckles as she referenced an item from earlier in the meeting. Staff agreed it would likely qualify.

Find the full report online at oakbay.civicweb.net.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay parks, recreation, culture shortfall covered by COVID-19 restart grant

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

budgetoak bay council

Previous story
Murder-suicide behind 2 bodies found in Osoyoos: RCMP
Next story
BC Transit asks residents to weigh in on West Shore service

Just Posted

Residents of Berwick House join some boney friends outside the Shelbourne Street retirement community. The residence is hosting its fifth annual Great Pumpkin Walk. (Photo courtesy Berwick House)
PHOTOS: Saanich retirement community, local students team up for Halloween event

The Young Building was originally built in 1913 and is home to many spooky reports. (Photo courtesy of Camosun College)
Spooky secrets surround landmark building at Camosun College

Commuters wait for BC Transit buses at the Colwood exchange. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Transit asks residents to weigh in on West Shore service

An old picture depicts a crews line painting on the Malahat in 1950. It has been 110 years since what is now a highway was originally paved. (BC Transportation/Twitter)
Throwback Thursday: 110 years since crews paved the Malahat