Oak Bay forecast a $2.2M operating budget surplus

Oak Bay expects to finish the year within its spending limits, according to a third quarter budget report before council Monday.
The forecast presented Oct. 25 shows a $2.2-million operating budget surplus with all major capital projects and programs expected within budget.
Some projects have already come in under budget, such as the development tracker at (by $25,000), fire department emergency generator ($38,000); municipal hall refurbishing ($86,600); public works vehicle replacement ($80,000) and the transformer replacement at Oak Bay Recreation Centre ($60,000).
The district also has surplus COVID-19 restart grant funds, leaving roughly $2 million available for 2022. When asked by Coun. Hazel Braithwaite, staff noted there was a significant list of ways to use the funds.
Among the options were as capital expenditures to make a business pandemic proof; to support operating revenue decreases for next year in the parks and recreation budget, with revenues remaining below pre-pandemic levels, and to allocate funds to expenditures that have already occurred.
“Would widening a sidewalk because of COVID qualify?” Coun. Hazel Braithwaite asked, to a host of chuckles as she referenced an item from earlier in the meeting. Staff agreed it would likely qualify.
Find the full report online at oakbay.civicweb.net.
