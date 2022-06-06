Oak Bay police report low-crime return of the Tea Party

Crowds stuck around as the rain started to pour Sunday afternoon. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Despite thousands of visitors descending on the small community, Police Chief Ray Bernoties says the return of the Oak Bay Tea Party was positive from the department perspective.

After skipping two years due to provincial pandemic health regulations, Oak Bay marked the return of the Tea Party with a bang as the event turned 60 with celebrations last weekend. Organizers estimate 10,000 to 12,000 spectators watched the skies light up with fireworks over Cattle Point on Saturday night.

“Once again, the Oak Bay Tea Party was a great family event. We’re always happy to have a highly visible and approachable presence to help ensure everyone’s safety and enjoyment,” Bernoties said.

There was one disruptive individual dealt with by police during the June 3 to 5 event on Saturday evening.

Officers were alerted shortly before 6 p.m. about an apparently intoxicated man sitting near the stage at Willows Park. They tried to discreetly remove him and he was uncooperative. He was arrested and spent the night in cells. He also received a ticket for being intoxicated in a public place, Bernoties said.

Oak Bay officers were also called for four parking complaints.

