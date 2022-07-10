Oak Bay sets public hearing for Oliver Street subdivision

Plan creates new lot, while preserving the existing home and its heritage values

Oak Bay hosts a public hearing to alter zoning and heritage designation for 1391 Oliver St. on July 14 at 6 p.m. (Google maps)

Oak Bay opens input on a plan for an Oliver Street property with a public hearing set for July 14.

The proposal is to allow subdivision of 1391 Oliver to create a second single-family home while preserving the existing home and its heritage values through a heritage designation bylaw.

The proposed zone would address lot area and lot width requirements, the front and side yard setbacks, maximum roof height and occupiable height, floor area ratio, and parking to retain the existing home. The proposed new vacant lot on the southern portion of the property would conform to the existing RS-5 zone.

A copy of the bylaws and staff reports are available online at www.oakbay.ca.

Residents can provide written submissions dropped off or mailed to municipal hall, 2167 Oak Bay Ave. V8R 1G2, or emailed to planning@oakbay.ca.

Residents can also attend the July 14, 6 p.m. meeting in person or watch it streamed through a link at https://oakbay.civicweb.net with participation by phone.

