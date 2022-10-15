Voters keep the polls busy in Oak Bay during the 2022 municipal election. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Oak Bay votes: Polls are officially closed

6 councillors to elect

Mayor Kevin Murdoch is acclaimed, garnered nearly 70 per cent of the vote in 2018 and running unopposed this election.

The lack of mayoral race may mean a lower voter turnout than 2018 when the eligible voter turnout was 53.6 per cent, a full 18 per cent higher than than the average B.C. municipal turnout of 35.6 per cent.

There are nine candidates running for six councillor positions including Andrew Appleton, Hazel Braithwaite, Raymon Farmere, Cairine Green, Roxanne Helme, Esther Paterson, Carrie Smart, Lesley Watson and Eric Wood Zhelka.

Copy: MUNICIPAL ELECTION 2018 RESULTS
Infogram

 

