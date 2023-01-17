Constable Mathieu Nolet, left, poses with Chief Donovan Fisher during a swearing-in ceremony in Nelson, B.C., in this undated handout photo. The City of Nelson in B.C. says Nolet, who suffered critical injuries in an avalanche that killed a colleague last week is making “incremental progress” but faces a long road to recovery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - City of Nelson

Constable Mathieu Nolet, left, poses with Chief Donovan Fisher during a swearing-in ceremony in Nelson, B.C., in this undated handout photo. The City of Nelson in B.C. says Nolet, who suffered critical injuries in an avalanche that killed a colleague last week is making “incremental progress” but faces a long road to recovery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - City of Nelson

Officer who survived deadly avalanche making ‘incremental progress’: City of Nelson

Const. Mathieu Nolet remains in the ICU a week after the avalanche just north of Kaslo

The City of Nelson, B.C., says a police officer who suffered critical injuries in an avalanche that killed a colleague last week is making “incremental progress” but faces a long road to recovery.

It says in a news release that Const. Mathieu Nolet remains in the ICU of a local area hospital, a week after the avalanche just north of Kaslo, B.C., that claimed the life of Const. Wade Tittemore while they were skiing off-duty.

The city says it has received an incredible “outpouring of love” since the deadly slide.

It says a private funeral service will be held on Wednesday at Nelson’s Capitol Theatre for 43-year-old Tittemore, who leaves behind a wife and two sons.

The service will be by invitation only and is not open to the public or media.

The city says that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an online fundraiser to help the officers’ families, or to the Nelson Police Foundation.

RELATED: Nelson officer killed in avalanche leaves behind wife, 2 young children

Police

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
A whistle, a watch and DNA identify B.C. soldier 106 years after death in France
Next story
Oak Bay priority plan includes continued work on infill housing

Just Posted

The Trial Islands Ecological Reserve off Oak Bay was the first designated Key Biodiversity Area in all of Canada. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Greater Victoria’s Trial Islands, Fort Rodd touted as key biodiversity areas

William Head Institution is shown through a security fence. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Lam)
William Head escapee warnings improving, but still need work: fire chief

The Victoria area saw average adjusted housing prices rise by 2.3 per cent while Canada saw a 12 per cent decline from 2021 to 2022, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Jan. 16. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Greater Victoria housing prices rise in 2022 despite Canada seeing a decline

Old Vic Fish and Chips has joined the growing list of downtown Victoria businesses to announce they are closing their doors over the past few months, but Downtown Victoria said it is likely just the natural ebb and flow of downtown businesses, rather than any cause for concern. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Downtown Victoria says it’s still strong for business, despite string of closures