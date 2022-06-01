The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

One person dead, 70 displaced after apartment fire in North Vancouver

Police say one person has died and 70 residents have been displaced following an apartment fire in North Vancouver.

North Vancouver RCMP say in a news release that fire at Silverlynn Apartments was quickly brought under control after flames and smoke were seen Tuesday coming from the three-storey structure.

The Mounties say they will work with the BC Coroners Service to investigate the death.

Police say the victim’s identity is not being released because their family hasn’t yet been notified.

They say the displaced residents are being registered for emergency support services.

It’s unclear if or when residents will be able to return to their homes.

