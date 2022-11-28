One person hurt in head-on crash on the highway in Nanaimo

Northbound traffic was backed up for several kilometres on Highway 19 on Monday morning

A head-on collision on the Nanaimo Parkway on Monday, Nov. 28, sent one person to hospital and backed up morning traffic for several kilometres. (Chris Bush/ News Bulletin)

Highway traffic through Nanaimo was backed up for several kilometres after a two vehicles collided on Highway 19 this morning.

B.C. Ambulance, Nanaimo Fire Rescue and RCMP were called to the scene in the northbound lane of the Nanaimo Parkway about one kilometre south of the Fifth Street and College Drive intersection a little before 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.

According to Nanaimo Fire Rescue assistant chief Troy Libbus, the incident was a two-vehicle head-on collision involving an SUV and a sports car.

“A southbound vehicle left the highway and hit head-on into a vehicle in the northbound lane,” Libbus said.

One person was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Libbus did not have information about what might have precipitated the crash, but salt trucks were spraying the parkway and connecting streets to melt ice that had formed on the road, creating slippery conditions.

Both northbound lanes of the parkway were blocked until the last of the wreck was being cleared at about 9:30 a.m.

