Oak Bay is ideal for the Coolkits program, in part because of work by the district and volunteers already underway, such as the ecological restoration and maintenance at Cattle Point. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Oak Bay is ideal for the Coolkits program, in part because of work by the district and volunteers already underway, such as the ecological restoration and maintenance at Cattle Point. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Online tool challenges Oak Bay residents to become climate champions

Coolkit program includes structured workshops for the community

A new tool helps Oak Bay residents become climate detectives and advocates in their own backyards – and have fun while doing it.

The Coolkit program launched Tuesday (April 19) after approval by council at its April 11 meeting, when Coun. Andrew Appleton characterized the community as “chomping at the bit to get started on this.”

Council approved a joint initiative with the Collaborative for Advanced Landscape Planning at the University of British Columbia and its forestry department, to engage and educate residents about reducing their carbon footprint. The Coolkit program aims to engage community members of all ages with a focus on impacting climate change in an active way.

And the tasks can be fun and engaging, for example the squirrel test: Can a squirrel make it from one end of the block to the other and cross the street at least twice, without coming down to the ground?

READ ALSO: Climate change report a grim warning for Canada

UBC professor Stephen Sheppard, the principal investigator for the Coolkit team, explains the program as a do-it-yourself tool kit of exercises anyone can do in their own backyard or neighbourhood.

“It’s self teaching in a way, learning about what climate change means on the ground,” he said.

The program is designed to involve everyone from individual residents, to families, entire neighbourhoods, organizations and local governments in determining what climate action they would they would like to focus on.

Oak Bay, like many municipalities, has declared a climate emergency and this initiative speaks to that, said parks manager Chris Hyde-Lay.

“It’s a call to action for the citizens of Oak Bay. They’ve got a lot to be proud of,” he said, noting the district’s 33 per cent tree canopy, walking and cycling plans and infrastructure, widespread electric vehicle use and ecological restoration projects going back decades.

The engagement program aims to get even more people involved and create a buzz participants will share.

Oak Bay approved a budget of $121,700 for the program to include public workshops, with the first expected to take place May 14.

READ ALSO: Extreme heat should be labelled a natural disaster, new report urges

The three workshops in May and June include first an introduction – sometimes as simple as a walk and talk – identifying areas residents can relate to climate change such as tree cover, local food and flood prevention, Sheppard said.

“People learn a lot; they already have a lot of concern, but they don’t know the best thing to do.”

A second workshop includes visioning – it’s collaborative and informal. The third session focuses on climate action plans, picking priorities and projects tailored to a block or neighbourhood working together.

The goal is to create climate champions who will spread that knowledge.

Workshops may fill up fast, but residents can also access the online toolkit at connect.oakbay.ca/coolkit.

Climate crisisoak bayoak bay council

Previous story
Colwood couple recognized for park cleanup efforts on Earth Day
Next story
Most Canadians want public inquiry into governments’ pandemic response: poll

Just Posted

The District of Highlands has approved more than $14,000 in grants-in-aid to local non-profit organizations. (Black Press Media file photo)
Highlands approves more than $14k in grants-in-aid

Oak Bay is ideal for the Coolkits program, in part because of work by the district and volunteers already underway, such as the ecological restoration and maintenance at Cattle Point. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Online tool challenges Oak Bay residents to become climate champions

Abby and Roger St. Pierre put the finishing touches on a dogwood tree planted in their honour at Latoria Creek Park Friday April 22 as part of being awarded the first-annual environmental award by the Citizens’ Environmental Network in Colwood. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Colwood couple recognized for park cleanup efforts on Earth Day

Alberta YouTuber Steve Wallis recently returned to Langford with a video of him “stealth camping” on an island on Langford Lake, which has been viewed more than 511,000 times since being posted April 21. (Screenshot courtesy of Steve Wallis/YouTube)
YouTuber returns to Langford for island stealth camping adventure