Rainy, or T011A, was spotted in the Sooke Basin on Monday. (Courtesy of Mollie Naccarato/Pacific Imagery)

Rainy, or T011A, was spotted in the Sooke Basin on Monday. (Courtesy of Mollie Naccarato/Pacific Imagery)

Orca named Rainy spotted in Sooke Basin

Local wildlife photographer hasn’t seen him in the Sooke Basin since September 2019

“Rainy” the orca delighted onlookers in Sooke on Monday as he cruised around the Sooke Basin.

Mollie Naccarato, a wildlife photographer and captain with Sooke Coastal Explorations – a local whale watching company – said she was surprised to see T011A (Rainy) because the tide was relatively low. Naccarato regularly monitors local whale sighting Facebook groups and saw a post that a whale had been spotted in the basin. After confirming the whale’s presence, she managed to get a ride on a Prince of Wales boat – another local whale-watching company – to photograph the whale, since her company’s season has not started yet.

Once aboard, Naccarato was able to photograph and identify the whale as Rainy by examining photos of his saddle patch, the area of skin behind a whale’s dorsal fin.

“That’s completely unique to each animal, like a human fingerprint.”

Rainy has the most recorded visits to the Sooke Basin and often visits around this time of year, she added. He often travelled with his mother T011 – Wakana – before she died a few years ago. Naccarato last saw Rainy in September 2019 in the basin with his mother.

Naccarato doesn’t encourage people to go out on their own boats to spot whales, because there are a number of federal regulations restricting doing that, in order to keep whales safe. She said if you’re looking from the shore, to keep an eye out for a blow of water or a black fin.

“Just keep your eyes on the water and hopefully everyone gets to experience – to see one – at least once in their lifetime, especially living in Sooke.”

ALSO READ: Sooke woman celebrates $100,000 lottery win, plans to stash it in savings

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SookeWest ShoreWhales

 

Rainy, or T011A, was spotted in the Sooke Basin on Monday. (Courtesy of Mollie Naccarato/Pacific Imagery)

Rainy, or T011A, was spotted in the Sooke Basin on Monday. (Courtesy of Mollie Naccarato/Pacific Imagery)

Previous story
Groups criticize Pacific salmon treaty, urge Alaska to protect B.C.-bound salmon
Next story
Workers back on the job at noon after CP Rail and union agree to final arbitration

Just Posted

The UVic Vikes men’s basketball team defeated the top-seeded University of Alberta 70-64 in Saturday’s Canada West gold medal final in Edmonton. The Vikes return for the U SPORTS National Championships in two weeks time. (Courtesy of Vikes Athletics and Recreation)
UVic Vikes capture Canada West men’s basketball gold

Rainy, or T011A, was spotted in the Sooke Basin on Monday. (Courtesy of Mollie Naccarato/Pacific Imagery)
Orca named Rainy spotted in Sooke Basin

Short-term solutions to advance road safety in Saanich will be implemented over the next few months. (Black Press Media file photo)
Quick build solutions for road safety coming to Saanich

Over the last several years, the CRD has been making changes to its investment policy to focus more on socially responsible financial vehicles. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD amends portfolio in attempt to align investments with values