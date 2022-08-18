An overdose advisory has been issued for Greater Victoria. Pictured is a naloxone kit. (Black Press Media file photo)

Overdose advisory issued for Greater Victoria

Island Health sees increase in drug poisonings in Capital Region

Island Health is alerting the public about an increase in toxic drug poisonings in Greater Victoria.

An overdose advisory will be in place for the region for the week. The notice comes one day after B.C. announced almost 1,100 people died because of toxic drug overdoses during the first half of 2022 – the highest number ever recorded during the first six months of a calendar year.

If someone overdoses, those nearby should call 911 and administer naloxone.

Island Health advises users to get their drugs checked at 1802 Cook St. in Victoria. The Vancouver Island Drug Checking Project site is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It’s also recommended that users stagger consumption with a friend, not mix substances and use the Lifeguard and Brave apps.

