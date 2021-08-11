A Saanich home in the 100-block of Battleford Avenue suffered severe damage after a fire tore through it early Aug. 11. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

A Saanich home in the 100-block of Battleford Avenue suffered severe damage after a fire tore through it early Aug. 11. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

Overnight fire engulfs Saanich home

Fire is extinguished and cause is under investigation Wednesday morning

The cause of a fire that engulfed a Saanich home early Wednesday morning is under investigation.

Saanich firefighters responded to the home in the 100-block of Battleford Avenue, parallel to the Trans-Canada Highway, at approximately 1:15 a.m. Aug. 11.

Saanich firefighters were called to a house fire in the 100-block of Battleford Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. Aug. 11. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

Shortly after 4 a.m., the department tweeted that the fire had been extinguished and firefighters remain on scene. The cause is under investigation and the department hasn’t revealed the extent of the damage.

More to come.

