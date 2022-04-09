Pet killed in Langford townhome fire Saturday evening

West Shore fire crews responded to a townhome fire in Langford Saturday evening, which left a family pet dead. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)West Shore fire crews responded to a townhome fire in Langford Saturday evening, which left a family pet dead. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
West Shore fire crews responded to a townhome fire in Langford Saturday evening, which left a family pet dead. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)West Shore fire crews responded to a townhome fire in Langford Saturday evening, which left a family pet dead. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

West Shore fire crews were kept busy Saturday night with a town home fire in Langford which claimed the life of a family pet.

Langford Fire Rescue Chief Chris Aubrey said at the scene the call came in around 5:30 p.m. for a multi-family residence on fire on Arncote Avenue.

“It’s right down the street from our fire station so right away we realized there was visible smoke and (once on the scene saw) flame coming from the second floor and up into the third floor,” said Aubrey.

He said crews quickly called for reinforcements, with more than 30 fire fighters from Langford, Colwood Fire Rescue and View Royal Fire Rescue responding.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire on the outside of the building, but Aubrey said they had to force their way into the home to fight the fire inside.

“Unfortunately, in the fire there was the loss of a family pet, which is obviously very tragic for the family, but no-one else was home at the time and there were no other injuries.”

Aubrey said one Colwood fire fighter was taken to hospital with a minor injury to be checked out.

The unit was heavily damaged in the fire, and its residents are being aided by Langford’s Emergency Support Services to find temporary housing.

Neighbouring town homes were not damaged in the blaze, and their residents will be able to return to their homes pending inspections by Fortis and B.C. Hydro.

“We had the fire under control in the first 15 minutes,” said Aubrey. “A lot of hard work by the fire fighters to contain this fire to the one unit and not have it spread, and fortunately they were able to do that. This could have been quite the fire had it gotten into the other units.”

He said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but there were no obvious indications it was suspicious.

READ MORE: Officials continue probe into East Sooke fire

@JSamanski
justin.samanski-langille@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Colwood Fire RescueLangford Fire RescueView Royal Fire RescueWest Shore

Previous story
‘Eyes on the road’: Canadian truckers fight human trafficking along highways

Just Posted

West Shore fire crews responded to a townhome fire in Langford Saturday evening, which left a family pet dead. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Pet killed in Langford townhome fire Saturday evening

Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line said that he is thrilled to be the first cruise line back into Canada after such a long absence. Victoria will see six of Holland America Line’s ships visiting through to the end of October. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
PHOTOS: First cruise ship since start of pandemic lands in Victoria

Coastal communities in B.C. have signs showing the way to higher ground in the event of a tsunami alert. (Black Press Media file photo)
Prizes to be won by hiking to Victoria’s tsunami safe zones

Kara Nystrom, a contender for Miss Health and Fitness 2022, is possibly the first transgender woman to enter in the U.S. magazine contest. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
‘A queer, feminine body against the world:’ A Victoria woman’s vision for Miss Health and Fitness