PHOTOS: 25th Fossil Fair hosted in Saanich showcases rich history of ancient artefacts

Member of the Victoria Palaeontology Society, Jerri Wilkins, inspects an artifact found on a B.C. beach by a family attending the event. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff) Tom Cockburn of the Victoria Palaeontology Society holds a fossil of a dinosaur foot. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff) This is a replica of a dinosaur egg – dinosaur eggs had hard shells, were laid in a nest and were tended by the parents in the same way that birds tend to their nests. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff) The fossil display at the fair was interactive, attendees were able to observe and get tactile with the artefacts. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff) The family-friendly event was perfect for children of all ages and many youths were present – seen here enjoying entertainment from a live dinosaur. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Fossils from all over B.C. and the world were on display Saturday (March 26) at Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary.

The Victoria Palaeontology Society held its 25th Fossil Fair, showcasing a diverse range of ancient fossils from as long as 550 million years ago.

Items such as dinosaur bones, ammonites, trilobites, corals, mollusks, insects, giant palm leaves and microscopic fossils were on display for families to interact with and learn from.

Tom Cockburn from Victoria Palaeontology Society said fossils are important for their heritage and educational value, and are recognized as such under provincial legislation.

“We work very closely with the scientific community. Anything that is scientifically important goes to the Royal B.C. Museum,” said Cockburn. “We got a whole collection of bones from a couple who did the right thing and brought them in to be analyzed.”

The society cooperates with professional palaeontologists undertaking research on fossils collected by researchers and the public.

“What we do in the society is teach people how to collect responsibly, how to store it and how to keep the scientific integrity so we can pass it on – when it’s really scientifically important we work to get it in the hands of a palaeontologist to find out what the fossils can teach us, ” said society member Jerri Wilkins.

To find out how you can preserve natural heritage if you come across a fossil visit gov.bc.ca/fossil-management.

