PHOTOS: Esquimalt Buccaneer Days draw hundreds after two-year break

The streets of Esquimalt were filled with pirates, parades, and play on Saturday (May 14) morning as Buccaneer Days made its triumphant return after a two-year pandemic hiatus.
Esquimalt Road was lined with hundreds of spectators, some dressed in the event’s traditional pirate garb, as dozens of floats passed by in the “wakey wakey” parade which helps start the weekend full of fun.
Navy and school bands, roller derby teams, emergency vehicles, and even a pirate ship were among the 50 parade entries this year, which cruised by as people of all ages smiled and waved.
For eight-year-old Zinnian Kearns, it has been a long, anticipation-filled wait for the return of the parade and carnival.
“I’m really excited,” said Kearns. “The rides are my favourite, and the parade that went by was really cool. I got a stamp and a sticker. My favourite float was probably the ship.”
With the parade wrapped up, people started to flow into the grounds of the Archie Browning Sports Centre to hop on West Coast Amusement’s carnival rides, try their hand at some games, or grab some grub.
Those looking for a deal turned their attention to the centre’s indoor spaces, where an arts and craft market was being held.
Saturday night will see a dance at Esquimalt’s Quadra Street Curling Club, with a live band commencing at 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. On Sunday, the craft stalls will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and West Coast Amusements will run from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Between 2 and 3 p.m. Sunday, a number of skydivers will drop in on Bullen Park’s field.
