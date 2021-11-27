PHOTOS: Parade of lights kicks off the holiday season, bringing cheer to downtown Victoria

Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus wave to onlookers as they make their way down Government Street during the 2021 Peninsula Co-Op Santa Light Parade Saturday, Nov. 27. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) A band makes its way down Government Street during the 2021 Peninsula Co-Op Santa Light Parade Saturday, Nov. 27. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) The Grinch is seen locked up in the back of a Victoria Police Department cruiser during the 2021 Peninsula Co-Op Santa Light Parade Saturday, Nov. 27. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) A particularly spirited parade participant makes their way past throngs of onlookers during the 2021 Peninsula Co-Op Santa Light Parade Saturday, Nov. 27. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Parade participants smile and wave as they make their way down Government Street during the 2021 Peninsula Co-Op Santa Light Parade Saturday, Nov. 27. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Parade participants smile and wave as they make their way down Government Street during the 2021 Peninsula Co-Op Santa Light Parade Saturday, Nov. 27. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) A large puppet decorated in Christmas lights and ornaments makes its way down Government Street during the 2021 Peninsula Co-Op Santa Light Parade Saturday, Nov. 27. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) A decorated BC Transit bus makes its way down Government Street with the British Columbia Parliament Buildings in the background during the 2021 Peninsula Co-Op Santa Light Parade Saturday, Nov. 27. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) A festive pipe band makes its way down Government Street during the 2021 Peninsula Co-Op Santa Light Parade Saturday, Nov. 27. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Volunteers hand out treats to eager children during the 2021 Peninsula Co-Op Santa Light Parade Saturday, Nov. 27. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Parade participants smile and wave as they make their way down Government Street during the 2021 Peninsula Co-Op Santa Light Parade Saturday, Nov. 27. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) The crowd watches as the 2021 Peninsula Co-Op Santa Light Parade makes its way down Government Street Saturday, Nov. 27. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Parade participants smile and wave as they make their way down Government Street during the 2021 Peninsula Co-Op Santa Light Parade Saturday, Nov. 27. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) The crowd watches as the 2021 Peninsula Co-Op Santa Light Parade makes its way down Government Street Saturday, Nov. 27. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Parade participants smile and wave as they make their way down Government Street during the 2021 Peninsula Co-Op Santa Light Parade Saturday, Nov. 27. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) A festive pup trots down Government Street during the 2021 Peninsula Co-Op Santa Light Parade Saturday, Nov. 27. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus wave to onlookers as they make their way up Government Street during the 2021 Peninsula Co-Op Santa Light Parade Saturday, Nov. 27. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Parade participants smile and wave as they make their way down Government Street with the British Columbia Parliament Buildings in the background during the 2021 Peninsula Co-Op Santa Light Parade Saturday, Nov. 27. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

The holiday season officially kicked off on Saturday night, as the 39th annual Peninsula Co-Op Santa Light Parade made its way through downtown Victoria.

Despite a downpour, hundreds of dedicated onlookers lined Government Street as more than 50 floats and groups made their way from the British Columbia Parliament Buildings to Chatham Street.

Emergency vehicles from around Greater Victoria, boats, trucks, tractors and motorcycles lit up the streets with their Christmas lights while onlookers young and old cheered on.

Bands of all sorts marched without skipping a beat and dancers paused occasionally to show off their moves while volunteers handed out candy canes and even a few small pizzas to children who eagerly stretched out their arms to catch a tasty treat.

The parade was the first since the pandemic started, and organizers extended its route by several blocks on the advice of the Vancouver Island Health Authority to provide more room for physical distancing.

With the streets lined solid as far as the eye could see and smiles on nearly every face, it was clear Victoria was happy to have the holiday tradition return.

Of course, the biggest smiles and cheers were saved for the parade’s last and most important float.

With his sleigh perched atop a float and modified ton include a much-needed umbrella, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus officially arrived for the holiday season with smiles, waves and even some singing of Christmas carols for the crowds.

The parade marks the start of the broader Light up the City holiday initiative, which also includes the Island Equipment Owners Association Truck Light Convoy and Food Drive leaves Ogden Point on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 5 p.m. and winds its way around the region, landing at Westshore Motorsports Park for 8:30 p.m.

Festivities continue with the Esquimalt Celebration of Lights on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. The parade starts from Canteen Road and makes its way up Esquimalt Road to Esquimalt Plaza, where attendees can grab a hot dog from the Lions Club and join in carol singing with school choirs.

