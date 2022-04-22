PHOTOS: Premier, mayor, children help restock trout at Langford’s Glen Lake

Anglers seeking rainbow trout on Glen Lake should find it a bit easier to get a bite, thanks to the Earth Day efforts of the Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. and some special helpers.
On Friday afternoon the society was joined by an handful of children, Premier John Horgan and Langford Mayor Stew Young for a restocking operation which saw 500 catchable-size trout released into the lake. Hatchery manager Tristan Robbins said the release is part of the 1,000 fish put into the lake each spring and fall.
“In urban lakes, there just isn’t enough natural reproduction to support the amount of fishing pressure put on the lakes. Without restocking there wouldn’t be enough fish left after a few years, so this allows the anglers to have fish and take pressure off the natural populations,” he said.
Horgan said he has supported the society for many years and is especially proud of the work they do to maintain the province’s domestic trout populations.
“They have been populating lakes across B.C. for generations and to see the kids out here today is great. They will pass on what they have learned today,” he said. “I live just around the corner and my kids and I fished this lake from the ’90s into the 2010s and we never caught any trout, just bass, so this is exciting to see.”
The society raises trout at the Vancouver Island Trout Hatchery in Duncan and also stocks Ida Anne Lake, Langford Lake, Thetis Lake, Lookout Lake, Colwood Lake, Elk Lake, Prospect Lake and Durrance Lake in Greater Victoria.
