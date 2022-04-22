PHOTOS: Premier, mayor, children help restock trout at Langford’s Glen Lake

Premier John Horgan and Langford Mayor Stew Young lend a hand restocking Glen Lake with rainbow trout Friday afternoon at an Earth Day event organized by the Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Children wait for buckets of rainbow trout to release into Glen Lake Friday afternoon at an Earth Day restocking event organized by the Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. hatchery manager Tristan Robbins releases rainbow trout into Glen Lake Friday afternoon as part of the seasonal restocking. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Freshly released rainbow trout adjust to their new home in Glen Lake on Friday. The Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. hosted a special Earth Day version of its annual spring restocking of the lake. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Anglers seeking rainbow trout on Glen Lake should find it a bit easier to get a bite, thanks to the Earth Day efforts of the Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. and some special helpers.

On Friday afternoon the society was joined by an handful of children, Premier John Horgan and Langford Mayor Stew Young for a restocking operation which saw 500 catchable-size trout released into the lake. Hatchery manager Tristan Robbins said the release is part of the 1,000 fish put into the lake each spring and fall.

“In urban lakes, there just isn’t enough natural reproduction to support the amount of fishing pressure put on the lakes. Without restocking there wouldn’t be enough fish left after a few years, so this allows the anglers to have fish and take pressure off the natural populations,” he said.

Horgan said he has supported the society for many years and is especially proud of the work they do to maintain the province’s domestic trout populations.

“They have been populating lakes across B.C. for generations and to see the kids out here today is great. They will pass on what they have learned today,” he said. “I live just around the corner and my kids and I fished this lake from the ’90s into the 2010s and we never caught any trout, just bass, so this is exciting to see.”

The society raises trout at the Vancouver Island Trout Hatchery in Duncan and also stocks Ida Anne Lake, Langford Lake, Thetis Lake, Lookout Lake, Colwood Lake, Elk Lake, Prospect Lake and Durrance Lake in Greater Victoria.

READ MORE: Three lakes in Sooke stocked with 3,000 trout

@JSamanski

justin.samanski-langille@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FishJohn HorganLangfordWest Shore