Plenty of ways to pay your Saanich property taxes

With Saanich property tax notices starting to arrive in the mail and the payment deadline July 4, the municipality is reminding homeowners and commercial property owners about the variety of ways to pay.

The District of Saanich encourages residents to use one of the online, mail or drop-off options available to ensure payments are received by the July 4 due date.

Online payments can be done through your financial institution’s online banking system, by adding District of Saanich or Saanich Tax as the payee and using your folio/roll number without dashes as an account number.

Mailed cheques, along with the bottom portion of your tax notice, must be made out to the District of Saanich and sent to 770 Vernon Ave., Victoria BC, V8X 2W7. Payment must be received by the district by July 4. Cheques can also be dropped off anytime through the slot at the municipal hall entrance near the parking lot, or in person between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, via the same entrance to the hall.

Residents planning to apply for the provincial homeowner grant are advised that the municipality no longer looks after that process, homeowners must apply directly through the province and are advised to do so well in advance of the property tax due date. Visit bit.ly/3NhMC72 online for more information or call 1-888-355-2700.

To find out more, find the property taxes link under the community heading at saanich.ca, or call Saanich’s property tax staff at 250-475-5454 or email them at propertytax@saanich.ca with any questions.

