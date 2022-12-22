John McKinley and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: Canucks at a crossroads, plus memories of old-time road hockey

NHL UPDATE: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf discuss 2022-23 NHL season

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

More NHL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press Media digital teamer and Vancouver Island Free Daily content editor John McKinley joins VIFD/PQB News editor Philip Wolf for our latest NHL Update.

Discussion includes the Vancouver Canucks at a crossroads, plus memories of old-time road hockey.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact John McKinley or Philip Wolf.

LISTEN: How long will Bruce Boudreau be coach of the Vancouver Canucks?

LISTEN: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf preview 2022 NHL season

fb

Breaking NewsCanucksNHLPodcasts

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘The time is now’: SD62 lobbying for school food program

Just Posted

Road closed
B.C’s Coquihalla closed between Hope and Merritt

The Happy Christmas Tree Co. selling trees off the Luxton Fairgrounds just didn’t see the shopping traffic this year and now has 300 trees left when they should be sold out. (Happy Christmas Tree Co./Facebook)
‘Heartbreaking’: 300 fresh-cut B.C. Christmas trees need homes for the holidays

The Sooke School District 62 office in Langford. (Black Press Media file)
‘The time is now’: SD62 lobbying for school food program

Sidney sends draft active transportation plan to public for feedback