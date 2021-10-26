Comox Valley RCMP are advising the public to be on the lookout for a blue 2013 Honda Civic after the occupant allegedly damaged at least two vehicles with an axe. File photo

Comox Valley RCMP are advising the public to be on the lookout for a blue 2013 Honda Civic after the occupant allegedly damaged at least two vehicles with an axe. File photo

Police advise public to be on the lookout for axe-wielding driver in the Comox Valley

The driver is associated with a blue 2013 Honda Civic with Nova Scotia licence plates

  • Oct. 26, 2021 11:30 a.m.
  • News

Comox Valley RCMP are advising the public to be on the lookout for a blue 2013 Honda Civic after the occupant allegedly damaged at least two vehicles with an axe.

On Oct. 26 (Tuesday) at 10 a.m., Comox Valley RCMP frontline members responded to two separate reports of a man damaging vehicles with an axe. The man is associated with a 2013 Honda Civic with Nova Scotia licence plate GTC968.

If you see this vehicle, do not approach the occupant and call 9-1-1. Investigators are currently working to locate the car and determine what motivated the occupant to cause the damage to other vehicles.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Morning crashes causing delays for Greater Victoria motorists
Next story
Friends worried about man who went missing at Fairy Creek logging blockades

Just Posted

Crews keep surrounding containers and the hull of the MV Zim Kingston cool while fires continue to smoulder aboard the ship. (Canadian Coast Guard/Twitter)
Crews board smouldering MV Zim Kingston Monday night during break in strong winds

Victoria police arrested a man who damaged an ATM in downtown Victoria early Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after unsuccessful ATM break-in attempt in Victoria

Shawn Driver proudly stands next to his car in his Sooke shop. (Bailey Moreton - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke racer hits speed of 468 km/h on salt flats

Oak Bay residents aren’t holding back for Halloween as most traditional community events are on hold again for 2021. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Residents decked 0ut for Halloween