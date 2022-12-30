Police continue search for Victoria man missing 2 years

Tyler Desorcy is Indigenous, 5 ft. 9, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Tyler Desorcy was last seen in downtown Victoria on December 30, 2020. (Courtesy VicPD)

Victoria police continue to look for a 33-year-old man who has been missing for two years.

Tyler Desorcy was last seen in downtown Victoria on Dec. 30, 2020, and he was reported missing on Jan. 5, 2021.

Desorcy is described as Indigenous, five-foot-nine-inches tall, with a heavy build. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes and walks with a noticeable limp.

Investigators don’t know what happened to Desorcy and are asking the public to help find him.

Anyone with information about Desorcy’s whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police at (250) 995-7654.

READ MORE: Police seek suspect after suitcase stolen on airport-bound bus

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personVictoria Police Department