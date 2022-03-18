Police credit observant resident with locating stolen car in Langford

Two people are in custody and face charges after West Shore RCMP recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday night in Langford.

On March 17 around 6 p.m., police were called by a resident of Sooke who was concerned about potentially suspicious activity centred around a vehicle in the 2000-block of Jacklin Road. Officers located the vehicle and confirmed it had been reported stolen, according to West Shore RCMP.

A 45-year-old Victoria woman inside the vehicle was arrested for possession of stolen property and an unendorsed warrant out of Victoria. A 41-year-old man standing outside the vehicle was arrested for an unendorsed warrant out of Central Saanich. Both remained in custody Friday.

