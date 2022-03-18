Police credit observant resident with locating stolen car in Langford

West Shore RCMP recommend charges against two Victoria residents

Two people are in custody and face charges after West Shore RCMP recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday night in Langford.

On March 17 around 6 p.m., police were called by a resident of Sooke who was concerned about potentially suspicious activity centred around a vehicle in the 2000-block of Jacklin Road. Officers located the vehicle and confirmed it had been reported stolen, according to West Shore RCMP.

A 45-year-old Victoria woman inside the vehicle was arrested for possession of stolen property and an unendorsed warrant out of Victoria. A 41-year-old man standing outside the vehicle was arrested for an unendorsed warrant out of Central Saanich. Both remained in custody Friday.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP reports 18% increase in vehicle collision, crime against person files in 2021

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

crimeWest ShoreWestshore RCMP

Previous story
Province of B.C. commits to year-round wildfire service
Next story
CEO under fire for telling women at B.C. conference to ‘clean some rooms and do some dishes’

Just Posted

A basic training course at CFB Esquimalt was terminated March 11 after multiple incidents of sexual harassment and racism were brought to staff’s attention. (Black Press Media file photo)
Acts of racism, sexual harassment end CFB Esquimalt basic training course

Police credit observant resident with locating stolen car in Langford

East Sooke residents are rallying behind one woman’s call for the Capital Regional District to buy a large plot of land on the border of East Sooke Regional Park. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Petition aims to preserve a parcel of forest in East Sooke

Two reports show vacancies are down while rental rates are rising around the region. Saanich’s vacancy rate dropped by more than half, from nine to four per cent, between 2011 and 2021, according to one report. Another shows that Greater Victoria rents are among the highest in the country. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich lands undesirable spot on national vacancy rate list