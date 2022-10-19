Police investigate boat ditched at Oak Bay launch

15-foot vessel had tires tied to it in apparent attempt to encourage sinking

Police are investigating after a boat was dumped at the Cattle Point boat ramp after dark on Oct. 15. (Black Press Media file photo)

A derelict boat dumped in the dark drew attention on the night of Oct. 15.

Oak Bay police were called around 8 p.m. for a report of someone dumping a boat at Cattle Point, according to a news release.

A witness told officers they saw a small dark vehicle towing a boat on a trailer and then heard a loud noise followed by a vehicle screeching away.

A 15-foot vessel in rough condition and without an engine was discovered with four tires tied to it in an apparent effort to encourage sinking.

The vessel had not yet sunk, so police secured it to the boat ramp. While no licence plate was noted, police say the identification number on the boat is 14K222265.

Anyone with information on this or any crime is asked to contact Oak Bay police at 250-2424 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Locker break-ins

In other calls for service last week, an afternoon locker heist scored a thief cash and a debit card on Oct. 11. Oak Bay police were called to the Bee Street recreation centre around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a debit card stolen from a secure locker. When the officer arrived, they learned another locker had also been broken into and car keys were stolen. Police say it appears the person entered the vehicle and stole $100 cash.

