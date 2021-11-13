Police look to identify woman who reportedly tried to lure child into her car at Victoria park

Victoria police are looking to identify a woman who reportedly tried to lure an 11-year-old into her car at a Victoria park on Friday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police are looking to identify a woman who reportedly tried to lure an 11-year-old into her car at a Victoria park on Friday.

The child was playing on the turf field at Topaz Park just after 2 p.m. on Nov. 12 when they were approached by a woman who offered them money and a Bible in exchange for getting into her car, VicPD said. The child refused and the woman left the area. The 11-year-old then told an adult about the incident.

The woman is described as a 60 to 70-year-old Caucasian woman with a slim build and shoulder-length grey hair. At the time of the incident, she was wearing glasses and a grey or black pullover sweater, grey or black pants and was carrying a red book. Police said she was last seen in a silver sedan.

Officers are looking to identify and speak with the woman to learn more about what occurred, VicPD said.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

