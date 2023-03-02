Police pepper spray Victoria man armed with shard of broken glass

Police have arrested a 55-year-old man who was wanted on a Canadawide warrant after failing to return to his community residential facility.
In a news release, Victoria police said officers located a suspect in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue in the early hours of Thursday morning before he provided a false name and fled on foot.
Once officers caught up with the man at the corner of Vancouver and Johnson streets, he armed himself with a broken piece of glass, refused to comply with officers’ requests and inflicted a non-life-threatening injury to himself.
Officers deployed pepper spray and then a conducted energy weapon when the pepper spray was unsuccessful.
Paramdics arrived on scene and trasnported Jones to hospital, which is required anytime a CEW is deployed, according to police. The man was treated for his injury, medically cleared and then returned to VicPD cells where he awaits transport to a regional correctional facility.
Police said the man has a series of criminal convictions including sexual offences, assault causing bodily harm, flight from police and being unlawfully at large.
Arrested was Timothy Jones.
