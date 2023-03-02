Timothy Jones, who was wanted on a Canadawide warrant, was arrested by Victoria police Thursday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police pepper spray Victoria man armed with shard of broken glass

Timothy Jones had been wanted on a Canadawide warrant after not returning to halfway house

Police have arrested a 55-year-old man who was wanted on a Canadawide warrant after failing to return to his community residential facility.

In a news release, Victoria police said officers located a suspect in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue in the early hours of Thursday morning before he provided a false name and fled on foot.

Once officers caught up with the man at the corner of Vancouver and Johnson streets, he armed himself with a broken piece of glass, refused to comply with officers’ requests and inflicted a non-life-threatening injury to himself.

(Courtesy Victoria Police Department)

Officers deployed pepper spray and then a conducted energy weapon when the pepper spray was unsuccessful.

Paramdics arrived on scene and trasnported Jones to hospital, which is required anytime a CEW is deployed, according to police. The man was treated for his injury, medically cleared and then returned to VicPD cells where he awaits transport to a regional correctional facility.

Police said the man has a series of criminal convictions including sexual offences, assault causing bodily harm, flight from police and being unlawfully at large.

Arrested was Timothy Jones.

