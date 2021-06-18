Police seek witnesses after downtown Victoria company’s tricycle stolen

The three-wheeler was taken from the 2100-block of Store Street on Thursday

Victoria police are asking for witnesses who might have information about a tricycle that was taken from a local graphics company on Thursday.

The company’s staff reported that the tricycle had been stolen from the 2100-block of Store Street on June 18. The theft was also caught on security camera footage.

The stolen ride is described as a black Workman tricycle. It has a black box on the back and had multiple Metropol stickers on it at the time of the reported theft. Police said the tricycle was often seen in downtown Victoria as store staff use it for putting up posters.

VicPD said the three-wheeler’s appearance may have been altered, which they said is commonly done in high-profile bike and tricycle thefts.

Since the theft was first reported, officers have learned that a person who wasn’t the original theft suspect may have recently been seen with the tricycle.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

