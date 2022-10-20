Police seek youth suspects in Langford assaults

The West Shore RCMP are seeking to identify these two youth suspects in a series of assaults in Langford. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

Police on the West Shore are investigating a pair of reported assaults in Langford in appealing for help to identify two youth suspects.

Police first responded to a 7-Eleven on Jacklin Road on the evening of Oct. 14 after receiving a report about intoxicated youth aged 13 to 18 waving knives around and threatening to stab customers, West Shore RCMP said in a release. Reports say the suspects punched and hit two customers before leaving.

While at the store, police responded to a stabbing that had taken place around 9 p.m. at a nearby Esso gas station. They found one man at the gas station, who reported being hit with a baton and stabbed once in the upper body. Crews took him to hospital, where his injuries are still being assessed, according to police.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP seizes guns, drugs and cash in Sooke bust

All three victims are believed to have no connections to the youth, whom police hope to identify. They are specifically looking for one male and one female youth.

Police describe the male suspect as an Caucasian aged 15 to 17 years and wearing a dark zipped-up hoodie with a white shirt underneath and light coloured shoes.

Police describe the female suspect as a Caucasian aged 14 to 17 with long blonde hair and wearing an oversized hoodie and multiple backpacks.

“We are appealing to the public and media to help us identify these youth suspects,” said Cpl. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP spokesperson. “If you know who these suspects are please call the West Shore RCMP directly at 250-474-2264. Our investigation into this assault causing bodily harm is ongoing.”

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

LangfordWest ShoreWestshore RCMP