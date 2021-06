BC Hydro is responding to two power outages in the City of Victoria including the downtown core. (Screencap/BC Hydro).

A power outage is affecting downtown Victoria.

According to BC Hydro’s power outage map, the outage affects the 800-block of Broughton Street with less than five customers affected. According to the posted information, birds contacted wires.

Crews are also responding to a power outage in the Fernwood neighbourhood.

RELATED STORY: Heat wave sets new record for peak hourly demand: BC Hydro

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com