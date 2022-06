Friday morning outage leaves more than 1,700 without power

More than 1,700 residents in Sidney are without power Friday morning. (BC Hydro outage map)

The power went down shortly after 7 a.m. and the cause remains under investigation according to BC Hydro with crews expected to arrive at 8:30 a.m.

The outage covers the core of Sidney bound by Henry Avenue, Lochside Drive, Third Street and Canora Road.

More to come…

