Pride crosswalks installed at Camosun College’s Greater Victoria campuses

The walkways aim to show that everyone belongs at the schools

Painted crosswalks showing the progress Pride flag has been installed at both of Camosun College’s Greater Victoria campuses. (Courtesy of Camosun College)

Painted crosswalks installed by Camosun College aim to be a constant and visible reminder that all are welcome at its Greater Victoria campuses.

The crosswalks mirror the chevron and rainbow elements of the progress Pride flag.

“The inclusive crosswalks are a demonstration of our commitment to a campus where everyone feels like they belong,” Lane Trotter, the college’s president, said in a release.

“Camosun is continuing its work on building a more equitable, diverse and inclusive community.”

The crossing installations involved consultations with the Camosun College Student Society, which said it continues to create an open and responsible community that respects all people’s rights, differences and dignity.

“Pride is more than just a single month as work to promote, educate and drive awareness about equity for all sexual and gender diverse people is something that needs to happen throughout the year,” said Jessie Naadei Niikoi, the student society’s external executive.

The Interurban campus walkway is located between the Alex and Jo Campbell Centre for Health and Wellness and the Centre for Business and Access, while the Lansdowne site crosswalk can be found in the P3 short-term parking lot off Foul Bay Road.

