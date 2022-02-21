Public hearing set for proposed 6-storey apartment building in Colwood

The City of Colwood is hosting a public hearing on Feb. 22 on a proposed bylaw amendment that would allow the construction of a six-storey apartment building. (Photo courtesy of Westcor Lands Limited)

Colwood residents will have their chance to voice their opinions on a proposed development on the corner of Sooke Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway, at a public hearing set for Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Colwood council has passed the first and second readings of the bylaw amendment, which would allow for the construction of a six-storey rental apartment building with 83 apartments and 80 square metres of commercial space.

Those looking to participate may do so in writing before Feb. 22 by email at publichearing@colwood.ca, mail to 3300 Wishart Rd., Colwood, BC V9C 1R1, or by hand delivery to city hall.

Residents can also participate via Zoom at www.colwood.ca/meetings or by phone at 1-855-703-8985 using meeting ID 810 9704 8672 and passcode 388365 starting at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 22.

