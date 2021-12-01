Public hearings Wednesday night for pair of Colwood developments

Rendering shows a portion of a proposed townhome development for Drummond Way in Colwood. A public hearing for this and one other development proposal will be held Wednesday (Dec. 1) starting at 6 p.m. (Courtesy City of Colwood)

The City of Colwood is set to hear public comments, concerns and support for two proposed housing developments on Wednesday night (Dec. 1).

Starting at 6 p.m., the city will be hosting public hearings regarding a proposed five-storey mixed-use building at 3554 Ryder Hesjedal Way, and a subdivision of 43 townhomes at 791 Drummond Way.

Should it be approved by council, the Ryder Hesjedal Way bylaw amendment would see the parcel of land rezoned to comprehensive development 31 from its current Royal Bay zoning. The change would allow applicant Colwood (Latoria Blvd.) Nominee Ltd. to construct a building with 57 residential units alongside a 72-unit building currently under construction.

The developer would be required to contribute $23,500 to the affordable housing fund and $70,500 to the community amenity fund as a condition of the bylaw amendment.

The proposed amendment also comes with parking requirements, that the building provide 1.6 off-street parking spaces per unit, and one space per 23 square metres of gross commercial floor area, which may not exceed 160 square metres of the building’s total floor space.

For the Drummond Way development, the bylaw amendment would see the land rezoned from residential 1 to comprehensive development 32, provided that no more than 43 attached housing and duplex units are built, and that contributions of $2,500/unit to the community amenity fund and $1,000/unit to the affordable housing fund are made at the time of building permit issuance.

A section of the lot is also set to be reserved for a natural park under the amendment.

Residents looking to participate in the public hearing can do so either in person at municipal hall (3300 Wishart Rd.), virtually through the city’s website, or by teleconference by calling 1-855-703-8958, and using meeting ID 824 8578 5241 and pass code 399840.

