Public help police catch purse-snatching suspect in Saanich daytime robbery

One man faces charges after a brazen daytime robbery in Saanich on Thursday afternoon.

A woman was loading items into her vehicle near Cedar Hill Cross Road and Ophir Street on Dec. 16 around 12:30 p.m. when someone approached from behind, grabbed her purse then ran off, Saanich police said in a statement.

The woman gave chase, but lost the man. With the help of the public, officers located a suspect and arrested him.

The man arrested is also accused of break and enters Dec. 13 and 14 at a Shelbourne Street business.

Police say such brazen daytime robberies are uncommon in Saanich and the public played a pivotal role in providing timely information.

Police are recommending a charge of robbery. The woman did not report serious injuries and her purse was recovered and returned.

