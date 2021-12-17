Public help police catch purse-snatching suspect in Saanich daytime robbery

One man faces charges after a brazen daytime robbery in Saanich on Thursday afternoon.
A woman was loading items into her vehicle near Cedar Hill Cross Road and Ophir Street on Dec. 16 around 12:30 p.m. when someone approached from behind, grabbed her purse then ran off, Saanich police said in a statement.
The woman gave chase, but lost the man. With the help of the public, officers located a suspect and arrested him.
The man arrested is also accused of break and enters Dec. 13 and 14 at a Shelbourne Street business.
Police say such brazen daytime robberies are uncommon in Saanich and the public played a pivotal role in providing timely information.
Police are recommending a charge of robbery. The woman did not report serious injuries and her purse was recovered and returned.
