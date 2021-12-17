Police say brazen daytime robberies such as one experienced by a woman on Dec. 16 are uncommon in Saanich. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police say brazen daytime robberies such as one experienced by a woman on Dec. 16 are uncommon in Saanich. (Black Press Media file photo)

Public help police catch purse-snatching suspect in Saanich daytime robbery

18-year-old man faces charges in Dec. 16 incident

One man faces charges after a brazen daytime robbery in Saanich on Thursday afternoon.

A woman was loading items into her vehicle near Cedar Hill Cross Road and Ophir Street on Dec. 16 around 12:30 p.m. when someone approached from behind, grabbed her purse then ran off, Saanich police said in a statement.

The woman gave chase, but lost the man. With the help of the public, officers located a suspect and arrested him.

The man arrested is also accused of break and enters Dec. 13 and 14 at a Shelbourne Street business.

READ ALSO: Man arrested after back-to-back break-in attempts at same Saanich store

Police say such brazen daytime robberies are uncommon in Saanich and the public played a pivotal role in providing timely information.

Police are recommending a charge of robbery. The woman did not report serious injuries and her purse was recovered and returned.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SaanichSaanich Police Department

Previous story
Company has B.C. operating licence suspended after truck caught driving dangerously on Hwy 5A
Next story
COVID vaccination rates stall out in northern B.C.

Just Posted

Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dec. 14, 2021. Hockey games and other indoor events with more than 1,000 people will be limited to half capacity starting Monday, Dec. 20. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Sports tournaments, New Year’s parties banned in B.C. Omicron surge

Police say brazen daytime robberies such as one experienced by a woman on Dec. 16 are uncommon in Saanich. (Black Press Media file photo)
Public help police catch purse-snatching suspect in Saanich daytime robbery

Perhaps a chestnut-backed chickadee will show itself during the annual Christmas Bird Count on Saturday (Dec. 18). (Ann Nightingale photo)
Christmas comes early for Greater Victoria bird watchers

The number of Greater Victoria schools hit with COVID-19 cases is on the rise ahead of Christmas holidays. (Black Press Media file photo)
3 Greater Victoria schools hit with new COVID cases