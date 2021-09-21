RCMP attend a serious incident in Langley, B.C., on October 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

RCMP attend a serious incident in Langley, B.C., on October 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

RCMP delays on complaint files a ‘serious and systemic’ issue, group tells court

Civil liberties group wants judge to address ‘inexcusable foot-dragging’

A civil liberties group is telling a federal judge there’s a culture of complacency in the RCMP that has caused inexcusable foot-dragging on complaint files.

At a Federal Court hearing today, Jessica Magonet, a lawyer for the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association, says the failure is a serious and systemic issue within the national police force.

The association seeks a court declaration that Commissioner Brenda Lucki violated the RCMP Act by failing to submit her response to the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission’s interim report about allegations of spying on anti-oil protesters “as soon as feasible.”

The complaints commission launched a public interest investigation and completed an interim report into the matter in June 2017, forwarding it to the RCMP for comment on the conclusions and recommendations.

The watchdog cannot make final findings and recommendations on a complaint until the RCMP commissioner responds to an interim report and, in turn, the complainant and the public are left waiting for resolution of the matter.

Lucki responded to the interim report last November, but only after the civil liberties association launched its court action.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Feds poised to bolster RCMP accountability with external committee

RCMP

Previous story
B.C. transferring COVID-19 patients out of northern hospitals
Next story
Crash snarls traffic at Quadra and View in Victoria

Just Posted

Tai Caverhill died at Camp Barnard in 2019 when a tree fell on him during a school field trip. (Photo from GoFundMe campaign)
Saanich student who died on school trip killed by falling tree, says coroner

View Street at Quadra Street was blocked after two cars crashed at the corner. Police, fire and paramedics all responded to the motor vehicle incident. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)
Crash snarls traffic at Quadra and View in Victoria

Victoria police officers are asking for the public’s help in finding missing 16-year-old Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason after she was last seen in Victoria on Sept. 13. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: 16-year-old Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason last seen in Victoria on Sept. 13

The Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank led by executive director Bev Elder will be the benefactor of the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive (Saanich Peninsula). The event, however, still needs volunteers. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich Peninsula section of BC Thanksgiving Food Drive still needs volunteers