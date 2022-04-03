The intersection of Victoria Quay and Roger Street in Port Alberni was closed for several hours on April 2 due to a police incident. (PHOTO SUBMITTED)

The intersection of Victoria Quay and Roger Street in Port Alberni was closed for several hours on April 2 due to a police incident. (PHOTO SUBMITTED)

RCMP investigate suspicious death near Port Alberni waterfront

RCMP are asking for dashcam or security video that may help solve woman’s death

RCMP are seeking witnesses and video footage from the public as they investigate a suspicious death in Port Alberni.

On Saturday, April 2 at approximately 2:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a unresponsive woman near the intersection of Roger Street and Victoria Quay. Despite life-saving attempts by first responders, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP say a “vehicle of interest” left the scene prior to police arriving.

“Our officers have spoken with witness and have canvassed for video in the area,” said Const. Richard Johns of the Port Alberni RCMP. “Officers have identified the vehicle of interest, which has been seized as the investigation continues.”

The intersection was closed to traffic for several hours on April 2 as the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and BC Coroners Service looked into the incident.

RCMP are now asking anyone with dash camera video in the area between 1:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. or anyone who may have witnessed anything of concern to call the Port Alberni detachment at 250-723-2424.

PORT ALBERNIRCMP

Comments are closed

Previous story
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento

Just Posted

Panther Aleko Sdrakas lifts the Brent Patterson Memorial Trophy after the Peninsula Panthers came from behind to win Game 6 against the Oceanside Generals 4-3 in overtime Friday night. (Christian J. Stewart Photography/Submitted)
Peninsula Panthers claim VIJHL crown with overtime victory

Kai Stevenson, a Grade 12 student at the Pacific School of Innovation and Inquiry, has played a large role in the creation of a nearby downtown urban garden. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Urban garden in downtown Victoria sparks innovation among students

The stone monument overlooking Loon Bay in Oak Bay is part of a First Nations monument walking tour in the community. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay poised to phase in reconciliation work with Songhees, Esquimalt Nations

After a two-year break, the Louisiana Hayride Show is rolling across western Canada and will stop in Sidney on May 2 in paying tribute to the giants of classic country and rockabilly. (Photo courtesy of Louisiana Hayride Show)
Louisiana Hayride Show rolls into Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre