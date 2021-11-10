RCMP says Sooke Road RV fire not suspicious

The fire was believed ignited by faulty batteries, say Sooke Mounties

A Sooke firefighter practices search and rescue techniques during a training exercise at a local home slated for demolition. (File - Sooke Fire Rescue)

A fire in a recreational vehicle parked in the 5500-block of Sooke Road on Tuesday night has been deemed not suspicious, police say.

Firefighters were called to the Sooke neighbourhood of Saseenos at 7 p.m. on Nov. 9 after reports of black smoke billowing from an RV that was parked in the area.

The vehicle was quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported.

Police believe faulty batteries caused the fire.

There’s been a string of suspicious fires in the Sooke area in recent months. A Sooke man has been charged with two counts of mischief related to an Oct. 18 fire, but Sooke RCMP Cpl. Dawn Gilhen said there is no connection between the fires still under investigation and this one.

