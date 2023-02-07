A cyclist was injured in a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in Ladysmith on Tuesday, Feb. 7. (Black Press Media file photo)

A cyclist was injured in a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in Ladysmith on Tuesday, Feb. 7. (Black Press Media file photo)

RCMP’s actions under investigation after cyclist hurt in crash in Ladysmith

Incident happened in the early morning Feb. 7 on the Trans-Canada Highway

  • Feb. 7, 2023 2:45 p.m.
  • News

BY DUCK PATERSON

A cyclist was injured in a crash on the highway in Ladysmith early this morning and the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking into the incident.

RCMP, firefighters and paramedics were called to a report of a motorcycle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Platt Road on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at approximately 12:45 a.m. Ladysmith Fire Rescue reported that they were on scene for about an hour and said the patient had suffered serious leg injuries and was transported to hospital by B.C. Ambulance Service.

The IIO, in a news release, said RCMP “attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the bicycle collided with a curb shortly thereafter.”

Ladysmith RCMP said it would not be able to offer further details now that the IIO is involved in the investigation. The IIO investigates police incidents that result in death or serious injury and determines whether an officer’s actions or inactions were factors.

TODAY’S MOST-READ: Passenger berates B.C. Ferries staff for chronic tardiness

YESTERDAY’S MOST-READ: Man charged with attempted murder after shots fired in apparent Nanaimo road rage incident


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking Newsmotor vehicle crashRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
1 million job openings predicted in B.C. over the next decade
Next story
New disability benefit would make ‘major difference’ in many Canadian’s lives

Just Posted

West Shore RMCP’s new police cruiser is a Tesla Model Y. The detachment was chosen to test how the EV performs as part of its fleet. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
West Shore unveils RCMP’s first EV police cruiser

KELA_EKE Kingfisher Forest, named for its abundance of belted kingfishers, as seen from above. (Alex Harris/Raincoast Conservation Foundation)
Rare Pender Island habitat slated for ‘mega-mansions’ to become nature preserve

Google Maps shows significant impact after a Tuesday (Feb. 7) morning crash on the Pat Bay Highway. (Google Maps)
UPDATE: Pat Bay Highway cleared after morning crash, vehicle fire

Saanich police say 35-year-old Daniel O’Malley has been found safe after he subject of a missing person alert. . (Courtesy of Saanich police)
UPDATE: Daniel O’Malley found safe