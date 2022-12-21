Police ‘justified’ in shooting of Saanich bank robbery suspects: IIO

The report details the events of the June robbery, which led to the death of two suspects and the wounding of six officers

Police stand watch over the scene of a bank robbery in Saanich which left two suspects dead and six police officers injured. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO) has cleared Saanich police after two bank robbery suspects were shot and killed on June 28 – a deadly incident that also left six officers wounded.

The report details an incident that occurred at the Bank of Montreal location on Shelbourne Street in Saanich.

The report concludes that officers acted properly.

“All the officers involved in this case were acting in lawful execution of their duty,” says the report. “They were responding to a series of calls about an armed robbery in progress, and had a duty both to protect the victims and to arrest the perpetrators. They were justified in using force to achieve those ends, provided the force used was within the range permitted by the criminal law. In this case, that range was effectively determined by the actions of the Affected Persons. When those Affected Persons offered lethal force or the imminent threat of it, the officers were justified in using lethal force in response.”

@iiobc is issuing a public report today regarding the June 2022 death of two males during an incident involving members of the Saanich and Victoria Police Departments and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team in Saanich https://t.co/wUnPwPgUCh — IIOBC (@iiobc) December 21, 2022

