Comox Valley Search & Rescue along with assistance from Campbell River Volunteer Search and Rescue Society and Arrowsmith Search and Rescue evacuated a hiker at the end of the Rosewall Creek trail. Photo by Comox Valley Search & Rescue

Rescuers pack hiker with fractured leg off Comox Valley trail in 7-hour operation

Three search and rescue teams from the Island assisted to evacuate the hiker

  • Nov. 1, 2021 10:30 a.m.
A man with a leg fracture was rescued in the early morning hours Sunday (Oct. 31) off a trail in the Comox Valley.

Comox Valley Search & Rescue along with assistance from Campbell River Volunteer Search and Rescue Society and Arrowsmith Search and Rescue evacuated the hiker from the end of the Rosewall Creek trail through Saturday night (Oct. 30).

According to Paul Berry, president and information officer for CVSAR, the operation took more than seven hours. Due to fading light, extraction by air was not an option so ground teams hiked in to locate and assess the hiker.

Because the hiker was unable to bear weight on the injured leg, a stretcher had to be carried hand over hand from rescuer to rescuer, he added.

The man was in the car of the BC Emergency Health Services shortly after 1 a.m.


