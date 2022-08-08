Resurfacing starts this month on the Island Highway through Nanaimo

The B.C. government announced resurfacing will happen on the slow lanes of the Island Highway between Cedar and Lantzville starting Aug. 22. (B.C. government photo)

Drivers travelling the highway through Nanaimo and Lantzville are being advised that paving work will be getting underway this month and will continue until the fall.

According to a B.C. government press release, work on the Island Highway has begun to “improve road surface and to increase the highway’s climate-change resiliency.” The project will involve crews installing a larger culvert system and improving drainage under the slope adjacent to Highway 19 near Lantzville.

Work will improve the highway’s resistance to damage from rainwater and its effects, the press release said.

While crews are working away from the highway, work under the road will begin in the middle of August, with night work leading to temporary lane closures Monday to Friday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Work is estimated to be finished by October.

Drivers will be asked to observe a 60 km/h speed limit at that time through the construction zone and obey direction of traffic control personnel.

The project consists of “hot-in-place asphalt resurfacing” of the highway’s slow lanes between Cedar Road and Superior Road, noted the press release.

Work will take place overnight Sunday to Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Aug. 22. The province says there will be “short, single-lane closures” and that crews will look to limit any traffic delays.

“The improvements will make the ride smoother and will extend the life of the pavement,” the release noted.

Work will be done by Mainroad Mid-Island Contracting and resurfacing work will be done by ARC Asphalt Recycling Inc., the press release said.

For more information on road conditions, go to www.drivebc.ca.

READ ALSO: Sinkhole closes highway in both directions north of Nanaimo

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

Breaking NewsLantzvilleNanaimoTransportation